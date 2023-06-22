THE RUSSIA? POLAND THINKS ABOUT IT

TV viewing “Behind the curtain”

Francesco Toscano leads, with Mark Bernardini from Moscow, Gianni Alemanno yes and no from the car, Fulvio Grimaldi

From the uproar about what to do with this tattered, unreliable, too obviously Nazi Ukraine, from the counter-offensives all talk and badges, one certainty seems to emerge: Poland will take care of it.

Biden once says yes to Ukraine in NATO, then, feeling a European stomp on his foot, once again he says no. Given that between the two times he also had the opportunity to stumble on the carpet, to greet a press conference with “God save the Queen” and to announce to you that he will build a railway line across the Indian Ocean, nobody gives much weight to his yes, nor to his no.

Instead, what weight should be given to the broken record, words and music by Rasmussen, Stoltenberg, Macron, Sunak and Draghi, who plays the NATO march on parade along the Dnieper, baring its teeth at Russia.

Not all of NATO, as can be seen from the sulk Scholz is throwing at it, but also Erdogan, and above all from the bad mood that the majority of European peoples are showing. With us to such an extent and with such signatures for the referendum against weapons, that not even the warmongering euphoria of a hardcover on the Quirinale, or of a Yo soy Giorgia, fully armed, can pass as a mass of idiots , ready to die for Zelensky.

Whoever is there is Poland, with a side of Baltic fries. And he can’t wait to get on the field. The mail? Save Ukraine? Needless to talk about it, if anything, recover the slice called Galicia. Defeat Putin? Yes, like the Americans on the moon. Or a good mRNA vaccine.

Poland has the task of relieving the USA of a commitment that even the titanic Biden (meaning the non-stupid Blackrocks) would find too burdensome: to wipe out Russia and, at the same time, corner China. Labor of Sisyphus,

The work must be divided. Does Poland want to replace Germany as a European central and centripedal power, entrusted to Wall Street and the Pentagon? Very well, if it does. But then take it upon yourself to continue Russia’s endless war of attrition and exhaustion, enter the Ukraine with sounding trumpets and goose-stepping. You complete the pulverization of that country, you get Galicia as a reward for yourself and you continue to ensure that the western gunsmiths earn and keep the neoliberal barrack standing, the Russians struggle to keep up the fight on the field and under sanctions, Prigozhin and Shoigu they argue.

Then, once Ukraine, pulled by the neck by Macron, has become our joint in the EU, you will see that the rest of Europe will also accentuate its commitment not to leave Poland alone. And finally the optimum will have been reached: all of Europe against Russia for a perennial zero-zero which, however, distracts the two annoying Eurasian competitors from a market in which there should only be room for two. USA and China. For two, for now. The famous “end of history” will see only one.

Result achieved, as prophesied by Truman with the two atomic bombs, by the PNAC of the Neocons with 11 September, by the well-known Fukuyama and put on paper by the Great Reset by Klaus Schwab. Just use it.

Too bad that, besides us, there’s a whole world out there that doesn’t really think so.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

