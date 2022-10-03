Home World The Russians are also losing ground in Kherson. And the Kremlin invents “mobile borders”
World

The Russians are also losing ground in Kherson. And the Kremlin invents “mobile borders”

by admin
The Russians are also losing ground in Kherson. And the Kremlin invents “mobile borders”

MYKOLAIV – Not only Lyman. Also in the region of Kherson, on the southern front, the Russians are suffering the effects of the Ukrainian counter-offensive launched at the beginning of September. Not as evident as on the Eastern front, however, since Vladimir Putin declared the unilateral annexation of a piece of Ukraine, every advancement of Kiev’s forces in these lands, even modest, has taken on a completely different value.

See also  Will the EU 27 Congress agree to impose new sanctions on Russia to block Russian goods and limit the price of Russian oil? Provider FX678

You may also like

Avian Influenza Outbreak Kills 48 Million Birds in...

France, the general secretary of the Elysée Alexis...

Avian Influenza Outbreak Kills 48 Million Birds in...

Iran: for Ayatollah Khamenei, the hand of the...

Pope: Charity in service must never be extinguished,...

Iran, from the death of Mahsa Amini to...

Pope decides to transfer tourism pastoral work to...

The Czech Republic raises $ 1.3 million to...

Russia, Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova wanted. She had...

Liu Qiang’s Dongmingzhou case is finally closed! Apologize...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy