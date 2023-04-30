the screams of a father, the call to 118 and the rescued child on the phone

by palermotoday.it – ​​34 minutes ago

When they saw that young father with a 7-day-old baby in his arms screaming to get attention, they intervened to help him and, in telephone connection with 118, and save the baby. It happened…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“Help, my son is dying”: the screams of a father, the call to 118 and the child saved on the phone appeared 34 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it».