The Shocking Femicide Case of Former Colombian Skating Champion Luz Mery Tristán

Former World Skating Champion’s Murder Investigated as Femicide in Colombia

The Colombian nation is reeling from the shocking murder of Luz Mery Tristán, a former world skating champion, which is currently being investigated as a femicide. The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation announced on Monday that a judge in the city of Cali has ordered the custody of Andrés Mauricio Ricci, the alleged murderer. Tristán was discovered dead in Ricci’s home over the weekend, and he has vehemently denied the accusation.

The decision to detain Ricci comes after an intensive investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office, which managed to gather substantial evidence, including physical evidence and legally obtained information, linking the suspect to the crime of aggravated femicide. Sandra Eugenia González, the sectional director in Cali of the Prosecutor’s Office, affirmed that the collected evidence was sufficient to implicate Ricci, who was the victim’s romantic partner, in the crime. The investigation also revealed that Ricci had illegal possession of firearms, including a semi-automatic pistol, a revolver, and three traumatic pistols, all of which lacked the necessary permits.

Additionally, the prosecutor’s forensic ballistics experts analyzed one of the firearms found in Ricci’s possession and determined that it was the weapon used to inflict the fatal injury on Tristán. The investigation further uncovered a history of physical and psychological violence within the relationship between the victim and the accused.

Ricci now faces charges of aggravated femicide, as well as the manufacture, trafficking, and possession of firearms, accessories, parts, and ammunition. However, he has rejected these charges.

According to a statement issued by the Prosecutor’s Office, Tristán’s murder occurred between midnight on Friday, August 4, and Saturday, August 5. Authorities were alerted to a possible murder in the residence where Tristán was staying, prompting them to take immediate legal action to access the premises and provide assistance. It was during this intervention that the lifeless body of Tristán was discovered in one of the rooms, bearing a bullet wound. Significantly, investigators found three bullet holes in the door of the same room.

The country remains in shock as it grapples with the devastating loss of a talented athlete and seeks justice for Luz Mery Tristán. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are determined to uncover all the details surrounding this tragic incident.

