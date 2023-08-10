Home » Jiaxing Municipal Audit Bureau Holds Training Session on “Engineering Cloud Review Platform” Application
Jiaxing Municipal Audit Bureau Holds Training Session on “Engineering Cloud Review Platform” Application

Jiaxing Municipal Audit Bureau recently organized a training session on the application of the “Engineering Cloud Review Platform”. The meeting was attended by auditors from the investment audit line of the city’s audit institutions, application development lead units, and relevant personnel from the development team. The meeting aimed to provide training and guidance on the use of the platform.

Jiang Zhaohui, deputy secretary of the party group, deputy director, and second-level researcher of the bureau, attended the meeting. Feng Dingxi, member of the party group of the bureau and director of the Municipal Economic and Responsible Office, presided over the meeting.

During the meeting, the main person in charge of the development team introduced the application of the “Engineering Cloud Review Platform”. The focus was on the system framework, functional composition, and use results. The participants engaged in discussions regarding the specific use of the platform and data collection.

The meeting emphasized the importance of everyone’s support and cooperation in the construction and improvement of the cloud audit platform. The development team was urged to provide guidance on the platform’s operation and ensure the effective delivery of application services. Front-line audit cadres were encouraged to make practical use of the platform and contribute suggestions for platform optimization through brainstorming sessions. The investment department of the municipal audit bureau was tasked with collecting and sorting relevant opinions and functional requirements, actively connecting with business logic, and continuously innovating various functions. The computer center was also reminded to maintain the pace of development and provide technical support and guarantee for the platform.

Overall, the training meeting served as a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration in the application of the “Engineering Cloud Review Platform”. By strengthening cooperation and continuously improving the platform, Jiaxing is taking proactive steps towards more efficient and effective auditing processes.

