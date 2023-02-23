The surprising Hogwarts Legacy continues to prove to be one of the most desired games of the year, recording incredible sales results and becoming the bestseller since launch day.

This at least until a few hours ago, when the launch of a new awaited title stopped this unbeaten record on PC: Atomic Heart has in fact managed to overcome the last adaptation of the Wizarding World (which you find su Amazon) in the rankings of Steam of the best-selling games of the last few hours.

As reported by ComicBookthe Mundfish shooter has indeed become the best-selling game on Steam, breaking the record of Hogwarts Legacy which now seemed untouchable: you can see for yourself the official ranking at following address.

A result that becomes even more important if we take into account another aspect that should not be underestimated: Atomic Heart was made available for free on PC on day one thanks to the subscription Xbox Game Pass.

The amazing Atomic Heart managed to beat even Hogwarts Legacy.

Despite its inclusion in the service, however, many users have chosen to buy it directly on Steam, to the point of being able to surpass even the latest Warner Bros effort in the standings: data that should certainly not be underestimated and which confirm the great expectation behind the Mundfish product.

Another certainly curious aspect is also linked to some controversies that have surrounded the development of both titles: Ukraine even asked to put Atomic Heart banned because would finance the war of Russia, although in reality the development team is based in Cyprus.

As for the title inspired by the saga of Harry Potterthe controversy related to the comments by writer JK Rowling – a topic which we have dealt with abundantly in our special – but which, in both cases, does not seem to have affected the success at the sales level.

In any case, Mundfish will certainly be proud of this result, which heralds a potential commercial success of one of the most anticipated shooters of recent months: if you are curious to find out more, we told you about it in our dedicated review.