The Sicilian expert and the she-bear: “Alternatives to killing”

by livesicilia.it – ​​5 hours ago

The words of Professor Marco Arculeo, full professor at the University of Palermo. 2′ OF READING “I can’t tell you, with certainty, whether the bear (photo Ansa) should be killed or not, I’m far away and I don’t know the situation from the inside. I can tell you…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The Sicilian expert and the she-bear: “Alternatives to slaughter” appeared 5 hours ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».