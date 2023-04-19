Home » Molin: Defeat that hurts, we’re working to do better in the next decisive stages
Molin: Defeat that hurts, we're working to do better in the next decisive stages

by admin
Molin: Defeat that hurts, we’re working to do better in the next decisive stages

The words of coach Lele Molin after the defeat against Tezenis Verona:

«It was a hard-fought game, in the first two quarters we worked well, carefully, but then we paid off in a third quarter with 8 points scored. The match in the final was also decided by the episodes: they scored difficult baskets, we failed to make the correct choices. This defeat hurts us, for the impact it also has in our playoff race: it weighs but we look ahead and work to do better in the next decisive stages that await us».

