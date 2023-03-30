In the new episode of the MONDO podcast “Sixth Personal”, Edin and Miloš talked about the end of the regular season in the NBA league.

New Thursday, new NBA podcast! We are slowly approaching the very end of the NBA season, each podcast brings us closer to the end of the 82-game marathon, and there are fewer and fewer unknowns! But, there are still some… In the East, it seems that we know all ten participants of the playoffs, and it’s just a question of the schedule. Milwaukee looks solid at the top, and Washington seems to have lost the last trace of energy to make the playoffs. We tried to guess the outcome of the playoffs and the pairings of the quarterfinals, so we had a little fun with Eastern themes in that game.

Of course, there was a lot of talk about Philadelphia, because both Miloš and Edin are emotionally invested in it – they predicted her as the winner! The Sixers will likely start their adventure in third place in the East, which means almost certainly a visit to Boston Garden in the semifinals, but we’ll see if Cleveland can hang around a little more and skip Harden and Embiid. In that case, we would be watching a neighborhood duel with the Knicks, and that will be interesting!

In the West, the play-in is still fluid, and the Dallas Mavericks are at the very back of it. Luka Dončić can’t connect a couple of good games that would galvanize the team a little, the big victory in Indiana certainly came in handy, but there are still a few decisive battles that will bring the Mavericks to the play-in position. Edin doesn’t believe them and sees Oklahoma there!

The Lakers seem better now than ever this season, and again we talk a little about them and their tricks. The elimination of Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley from the roster was supposedly the missing link, but maybe the problem all along was a reluctant Anthony Davis, who can’t seem to catch a whiff of the form he showed in the Orlando bubble? Anyway, we see the Lakers going to the playoffs, and then Denver will have to solve them as soon as possible – nobody likes to give LeBron second, third and fourth chances, because he really knows how to use them!

And speaking of Denver, Nikola Jokić once again picked up some rhythm in the MVP race. While he is chasing a triple-double season performance, it should be mentioned that the well-rounded Nuggets tied several triumphs and secured first place in the West, with important victories over Milwaukee and Philadelphia. The latter happened without the presence of Joel Embiid, who has not been able to play in Colorado for four years now. Evil tongues would also say that it must not…

Next Thursday we will know almost everything. But not everything! So, save some energy for that episode as well. See you!