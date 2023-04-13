Home World The Spanish Wave allows you to participate in the Swedish Viva Sounds!
The Spanish Wave allows you to participate in the Swedish Viva Sounds!

The Spanish Wave allows you to participate in the Swedish Viva Sounds!

The Viva Sounds! This year it will be held once again in Gothenburg (Sweden) between December 1 and 2. And for the second consecutive year, The Spanish Wave, the export project for emerging musical talent from our country, an initiative of Live Nation Spain, opens a Call to allow a Spanish band to be part of the Viva Sounds! festival, one of the ideal showcases to make your music known to other European markets, which has been held since 2017.

The call to register ends on August 1stso you have a few months to think about it and introduce yourself as the people of Barcelona did at the time Montesco, a group that was part of the Viva Sounds! last year. So you know, sign up. For this you have to fill out the form in this same link. You can also follow the initiative in the Instagram de The Spanish Wavealthough on this same website we will continue to report periodically.

The Spanish Wave is Live Nation Spain’s national talent internationalization project. An initiative that aims to help export emerging artists and bands from our country by participating in various fairs, showcase festivals and musical events with the presence of professionals from the sector. Working closely with Spanish recruitment agencies, AIE, Fundación SGAE or Instituto Cervantes, this year 2023 promises a true tsunami of Spanish talent spread all over the world.

