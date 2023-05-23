Home » The Spanish Wave brings the Spanish scene to the UK
World

The Spanish Wave brings the Spanish scene to the UK

by admin
The Spanish Wave brings the Spanish scene to the UK

The Spanish Wave has had a very active month in the UK, taking part in the new talent festival The Great Escapewhich is held every year in Brighton, and in the Focus Wales in Wrexham. In addition to presenting a total of eight names, he organized special parties to make our artists known.

The result has had an excellent impact both among the public and among accredited professionals, creating business opportunities for the artists who presented themselves through this initiative. The Spanish Wave, the internationalization project for Spanish musical talent promoted by Live Nation Madrid, brought The Great Escape to Nuria Graham, Marina Herlop, Shanghai Baby y Orov’s. Was the day may 12. On the other hand, in Focus Wales it was possible to see The Awards, Black Maracas, Guineu and Valentinskka on May 5.

So far this year, the great export wave of national talent has already crossed the ESNS (Groningen, Netherlands), The New Colossus (New York) and SXSW (Austin, Texas) festivals and the last stops so far have been In the United Kingdom, it was the turn of the iconic festival The Great Escape (Brighton) in which, for the second consecutive year, the platform presented a “showcase & party” on whose stage four Spanish artists selected after an open call paraded. And shortly before the project passed through Focus Wales.

The Great Escape is the Brighton-based festival that, for nearly two decades, has celebrated emerging music from around the world. Without a doubt, one of the most powerful and renowned showcases for bands in the take-off stage since the call brings together the most representative A&R from around the world. And something similar can be said of Focus Wales, although they are not the last stops on The Great Escape project, which will continue to bring Spanish bands and artists to different showcases and festivals around the world.

See also  El Niño is coming and could push up global temperatures - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Scowl’s hardcore will arrive in Madrid and Barcelona...

Donald Trump, the start of the trial set...

What’s the Story? Dr. Lina Qasem-Hassan on Israeli...

Emma falls to Hyenas, Belén Rodriguez runs to...

DeSantis will launch the US presidential candidacy together...

Frontier Developments annuncia F1 Manager 2023

Usa, the young man who crashed into the...

Challenge on the Baltic Sea, Russian fighter intercepts...

The husband of the woman who was bitten...

Petar Mijović after the debacle of Buducnosti against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy