The Spanish Wave brings the Spanish scene to the UK

The Spanish Wave has had a very active month in the UK, taking part in the new talent festival The Great Escapewhich is held every year in Brighton, and in the Focus Wales in Wrexham. In addition to presenting a total of eight names, he organized special parties to make our artists known.

The result has had an excellent impact both among the public and among accredited professionals, creating business opportunities for the artists who presented themselves through this initiative. The Spanish Wave, the internationalization project for Spanish musical talent promoted by Live Nation Madrid, brought The Great Escape to Nuria Graham, Marina Herlop, Shanghai Baby y Orov’s. Was the day may 12. On the other hand, in Focus Wales it was possible to see The Awards, Black Maracas, Guineu and Valentinskka on May 5.

So far this year, the great export wave of national talent has already crossed the ESNS (Groningen, Netherlands), The New Colossus (New York) and SXSW (Austin, Texas) festivals and the last stops so far have been In the United Kingdom, it was the turn of the iconic festival The Great Escape (Brighton) in which, for the second consecutive year, the platform presented a “showcase & party” on whose stage four Spanish artists selected after an open call paraded. And shortly before the project passed through Focus Wales.