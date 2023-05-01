Home » The Spotify EQUAL Fest will arrive in Madrid in September
The Spotify EQUAL Fest will arrive in Madrid in September

The world‘s largest streaming audio company, Spotify announces that the festival Spotify EQUAL Fest lands on spain for its second edition. The first took place in Bogota Colombia, and this year will be held Friday, September 22 at the WiZink Center in Madrid. The event aims to represent the music of female artists in different genres and promote gender equality within the music industry.

Although, the festival poster has not yet been announced, one of the big heads of this has been revealed, which will be, neither more nor less, than the singer, songwriter and dancer Nathy Peluso. The other invited artists will be revealed in the coming days. Nathy herself declared: “I am happy to be part of EQUAL and to continue building fairer spaces. It is an honor to perform at EQUAL FEST with so many amazing women.” The Appetizer for the event yet They are not for salebut be attentive because they will give more details shortly.

