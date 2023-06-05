The Starfield controller is more and more real: sightings are increasing

Less than a week away Starfield DirectMicrosoft’s announcement seems increasingly likely an Xbox controller dedicated to the Bethesda titleaccompanied by a pair of themed wireless headphones.

First came reports of unnamed new products, an Xbox controller and headset respectively a €74.99 e €124.99which it was thought they might be dedicated to Starfield. But then images began to arrive, at first suspected as fake, until today they seem very real thanks to thespotting the controller in a shopand later thanks to images shared on Twitter by a user who managed to get his hands on both on the controller That on headphones. Here are the various tweets:

🔥👀 EXCLUSIVE 🔴🔔 This is how the NEW COMMAND of #Starfield EXCLUSIVELY, we can see that it is a TOP controller and the best that XBOX has done in this generation. 🔝🔝🔝 pic.twitter.com/ZTmyN6F4Yx — eXtas1s | #Xbox #Bethesda #ActivisionBlizzard (@eXtas1stv) June 5, 2023

🔥👀 EXCLUSIVE 🔴🔔 Other #ExclusivaFakeInsiderif you have not been convinced with the command, this is how the NEW HELMETS special edition of #Starfield and I must say that they are simply BEAUTIFUL. If I were you I would be attentive to buy them day one. 🙊 pic.twitter.com/YhtxjYVrxC — eXtas1s | #Xbox #Bethesda #ActivisionBlizzard (@eXtas1stv) June 5, 2023

As you can see, both the controller and the headphones look very real, and we just have to wait for the official announcement: since they seem to be already available in some stores, it is very likely that they will be available for order from the same evening as the showcase. We now leave you with some of the images leaked so far, waiting to be able to offer you the official materials.