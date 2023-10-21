Home » the story of the blind ‘super dog’ – VIDEO
Marley, a sweet German shepherd accompanied by her owners, Marco and Carlotta, arrives on the stage of Tu si que vales. Marley is a 5 year old German Shepherd and is the first blind dog of the Civil Protection. Abandoned in a kennel when he was only 6 months old, due to his handicap, Marco and Carlotta, husband…

