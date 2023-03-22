Home World the strong wind makes it tilt 45 degrees- Corriere TV
A ship capsized in a dry dock at Imperial Dock in Edinburgh, in Scotland. The accident was caused by strong wind. At least 25 people were injured: 15 were taken to hospital, while 10 others were treated and discharged on the spot. The video shows the ship tilted sideways at an angle of 45 degrees. The boat, long 76 metersit was one research vessel previously purchased and equipped by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. The BBC reported that the vessel she was moored as of 2020. (LaPresse)

