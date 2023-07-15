The stylist of the first lady of Montenegro also reacted because of her famous dress Info

After the dress of the first lady of Montenegro caused a storm on Twitter where everyone was surprised and asked why her nipples were visible, her stylist reacted to everything with a stormy post on Instagram.

On Wednesday evening, Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović held a reception in Cetinje on the occasion of Montenegrin Statehood Day, and his wife Milena was with him. However, Twitter users did not pay attention to the first lady’s speech, but mostly focused on her dress and wondered why her nipples were showing.

Shortly after Twitter users started discussing Milena Milatović’s dress, which they called “tasteless” because her nipples were “outlined”, Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović also responded. He wrote on Twitter that “he has to disappoint the Twitter public because it is not about the body, but about the textile”.

I have to disappoint the Twitter public. It is not about the body but about the textile — Jakov Milatovic (@JakovMilatovic)July 13, 2023

Milena Đurđić, the personal stylist of the first lady of Montenegro, told the newspaper “Standard” that she was delighted with how everything turned out and that it was a rare harmony of a wonderful woman and silhouette.

“I am delighted! The first lady of CG and the golden dress, they simply shone! A rare harmony of a beautiful female silhouette with the form and color of the creation! We broadcast a message: nobility, power, ambition, success, pride and glory! And we proudly celebrated our biggest holiday – Statehood Day!” said Đurđić.

She then referred to the Twitter calls on her Instagram account. She posted an illustration on her story that says “The only nipples you should be interested in are yours”. Then, in a message, she added what she thought about the whole situation.

“What kind of evil tongues and mischief are you, I hope that your life is not like that, but, by God, it is difficult. No, not warts. It’s the seam of the dress! Fortunately, you fit like that in the hand of a small child. Reactions to the dress and suit were once again reported by the media in the region, not to mention all the wonderful impressions of people who reach us every day”, reads the announcement of the stylist of the first lady of Montenegro.

