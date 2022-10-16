Home World The Supreme Court refused to intervene in the Mar-a-Lago attack case “Russia” investigation has made new progress | Danchenko | Durham | FBI | Trump campaign | Steele | Trump lawyer | Trump | Circuit Court of Appeals | Sea Lake Manor | Former US President | Trump | US Federal High Court | FBI
[Voice of Hope, October 14, 2022](Comprehensive compilation by our reporter Dong Qinglian)Former U.S. President Donald Trump has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in the legal battle over the FBI raid on the Mar-a-Lago estate. On October 13, the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s request. On the same day, new progress was made in the investigation of the “Russia-related” case.

After the Mar-a-Lago attack, Trump pressed the Supreme Court over a federal judge authorizing a search of Mar-a-Lago and seizing classified documents, asking the justices to overturn the lower court ruling and allow an independent special master to review About 100 documents with classified markings seized by the FBI during the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Last month, a three-judge panel on the federal 11th Circuit Court of Appeals limited the special chief’s review to unclassified documents. Two of the three justices were appointed by Trump, but they sided with the Justice Department. The Justice Department said the Special Principal’s independent review of classified records had no legal basis.

As a result, Trump’s lawyers filed a petition with the Supreme Court, arguing that the special principal must have access to classified records to “determine that a document marked with a classified label is truly classified.” Furthermore, Trump’s lawyers said that whether the document is classified or not, it needs to be determined whether it is a private record or a presidential record.

However, the Justice Department told the Supreme Court that Trump’s request did not take into account the merits, and objected to the review of classified records by Deirley.

In addition, in the investigation of the “Russia Gate” case, the Russian-born analyst Igor Danchenko (Igor Danchenko) testified on the 13th that he provided most of the information for a flawed dossier about Trump. He told FBI Special Agent Kevin Helson that he was “shocked and dismayed” that the speculative information he provided was being portrayed as fact.

Helson is the second FBI employee to testify at the trial of Danchenko, who is accused of lying to the FBI about passing information on British spy Christopher Steele.

Helson said Danchenko has been outspoken from the beginning that the information he provided to Steele was rumor and speculation and that he was incapable of corroborating them.

Prosecutors say Danchenko should be more open about his sources so the FBI doesn’t trust the files as much as it once did.

“Steel was really trying to prove it (the files),” Helson said. “In that period, because he wanted it to be true. That put pressure on Danchenko.”

Danchenko was indicted by Special Counsel John Durham, who oversaw the FBI’s misconduct in its probe into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. Danchenko is the third person indicted by Durham.

In Danchenko’s trial, prosecutors said, Danchenko admitted to lying on the phone with Milian, the former head of the Russian-American Chamber of Commerce. The truth is that Danchenko never spoke to Milian, and phone records show Milian never received a call at the time Danchenko claimed.

