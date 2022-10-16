Original title: vivo product manager talks about mobile phone imaging: hardware architecture is the only core of telephoto lens

IT House reported on October 15th, digital blogger @Digital Chat Station released a set of hardware parameters today, suggesting that it is a new vivo phone. Many netizens believe that it may be the upcoming new flagship of the vivo X90 series, so it is in the digital circle. sparked controversy.

He revealed that this new phone will use a 64-megapixel OV64B sensor as a telephoto lens and support 3.5X optical zoom. In addition, the new phone will also use IMX758 as a portrait/mid-focus lens (2X), with only a 50Mp midsole, but it seems that the image quality is not bad.

He pointed out that the high-pixel outsole sensor solution that can be realized at this stage cannot make a periscope with too high magnification due to the problem of volume. In addition, he also said that the X90 series is expected to be released in mid-to-late November, when a large number of new Qualcomm SM8550 (Snapdragon 8 Gen2) phones will appear, but the OPPO Find X6 series will have to wait until the first quarter of next year.

Since most netizens believe that the larger the optical zoom number, the better, and this new flagship suspected of X90 Pro is even worse than the X80 Pro’s periscope that supports 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom, so the quarrel continued, and a group of digital bloggers began to There was a discussion around this topic, and at this time, Han Boxiao, the product manager of vivio, also joined the discussion.

It is worth mentioning that vivo product managers often discuss product solutions with users. Although they may not be able to convince all users, they can at least clear up their doubts for netizens.

He believes that mobile phone imaging hardware is actually not that complicated, but many popular opinions are unfounded, and most of them are opinions of some cross-industry people. He believes that the bottleneck problem of most mobile phone telephoto hardware lies in the structural structure, and the structure is the only core, but the periscope lens was developed due to the lack of internal space of the mobile phone, and the periscope lens will lose the photosensitive efficiency. Moreover, the complex design and development costs are comparable to top-level screens, and the only benefit is that the telephoto lens can be successfully applied to mobile phones. As a comparison, he said that if a mobile phone telephoto lens wants to be made into a traditional upright lens, although the effect is good and the cost is low, it may require a space as high as 2-3 cm, which is impossible on a mobile phone. Therefore, the future development direction of telephoto lenses for mobile phones is structure, which reduces the demand for space while reducing light loss. But this is the future plan he envisaged. Although there are several options at this stage, the periscope structure of the later development is only slightly better than the early development. Considering the problems of long design cycle and high development cost, there is no problem. Manufacturers have replaced their old solutions for this difference.

He said that from the manufacturer's point of view, other parameters are not important, only the raw data quality of each scheme can be selected according to the best choice, and from the user's point of view, there is no need to refer to too many parameters, just look at the final effect That's it. For the pixels, bottom size, and optical zoom ratio that most netizens care about, he believes that a large bottom is the icing on the cake, and the pursuit of excellent image quality is better than usability; while pixels and magnifications are really useful to a certain extent, but they are not useful for software algorithms. More dependent, in this regard, domestic manufacturers are exploring their own way.

It is worth mentioning that his Weibo Xiaowei suddenly changed from the X80 to an unknown Android model today, which does not rule out the possibility that he is already using the X90 Pro.

IT House has reported that @Digital Chat Station also revealed that the vivo X90 series mobile phones will be equipped with the iterative chip of MediaTek Dimensity 9000, and the AnTuTu running score is higher than that of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. At the same time, the machine may also use the high-frequency version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform.

Judging from previous revelations, the standard version of vivo X90 will use a 1.5K resolution screen, and the fast charging will be greatly upgraded, and the main camera of the outsole will be slightly upgraded. On the basis of the base material, the image has been upgraded to a 1-inch main camera + high-pixel ultra-telephoto.

He said that the vivo X90 series development team is struggling to upgrade to 120W fast charging or popularize the 80W wired + 50W wireless charging solution. For reference, the vivo X80 standard version uses a 4500mAh battery + 80W wired fast charging solution, and does not support wireless charging. The vivo X80 Pro has a built-in 4700mAh battery and supports 80W wired fast charging + 50W wireless fast charging.

On July 23, Jia Jingdong, vice president of vivo brand and general manager of brand and product strategy, revealed that vivo will bring a new product with a telephoto experience close to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and you can pay attention to "mid-August and mid-November" two nodes.

