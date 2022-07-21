Many in Afghanistan complain about the mistreatment they suffer from Taliban forces. They say that the Taliban in some cities and in several regions search, insult and beat people. Even the Taliban Minister of the Interior, Sirajuddin Haqqani, he issued a statement expressing his concern over these complaints and added that he recently fired some Taliban for their misconduct towards the population.

In fact, there are numerous complaints that the Taliban carry out revenge and harass people by accusing them of being former members of the security forces or former employees of the previous government. Milad Nooria resident of Kabul, says Taliban militiamen in some areas of Kabul threaten with weapons as well as words

Sabawoon, who resides in Khost province, says the Taliban behave badly towards those who had participated in ethnic councils to ensure security and that the Taliban accuse them of being compromised with the old administration. “The situation is getting worse every day,” he says. “The Taliban are not on good terms with the people and insult the elders who protest.” Reports on the misconduct of Islamic students are published every day. Paktika residents say they behave with extreme cruelty.

On the other hand, since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan, many ignorant militiamen have entered cities from

from their villages and mountains and have violent behavior towards citizens. So much so that even the officials of the Taliban movement itself say they are worried. Sirajuddin Haqqani ordered the militiamen to behave correctly with the people, avoiding harassing the citizens with mockery and harassment. At the same time exhorting the population not to see the Taliban as enemies and to collaborate with them. The spokesman for the Taliban interior ministry has therefore assured that no one will be allowed to behave like this in the future and added that every time they receive a report of violence they will open an investigation and punish the perpetrators.

