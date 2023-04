The sun of the future, in theaters from Thursday 20 April, is a political film. At the Morettiobviously, that is how an author can do it who in his stories mixes the hodgepodge of life, the overlapping of affections, conveniences, ideals, fatuity, whims. Political right from the title because the sun of the future is what nascent socialism had in its symbols, in its flags, in the famous workers’ anthem: “Up brothers, up co…