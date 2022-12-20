The Theoretical Learning Center Group of the School Committee held a special study session on “General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Discussion on Maintaining Ideological Security”



On December 14, the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the College Committee held a special study meeting to study in depth the important expositions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on maintaining ideological security, and deploy and promote ideological work in colleges and universities. Wang Guohua, the executive vice president of our college and the executive vice president of the Party School of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech, and members of the school committee attended the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on ideological work provide fundamental guidelines for us to do a good job in ideological work in the new era. We must deeply understand that doing ideological work well is related to the future and destiny of the party, the long-term stability of the country, and the cohesion and centripetal force of the nation. As an important position for the party’s ideological and theoretical construction, colleges and universities must always have the “big man in the country” in mind, firmly support the “two establishments”, resolutely achieve “two maintenances”, and effectively play the important role of colleges and universities in the field of ideology .

The meeting emphasized that we must improve our political standing and attach great importance to ideological work. Firmly establish the awareness of “overall warfare” and “political warfare”, and ensure that all teaching activities, all scientific research activities, and all school-running activities adhere to the principle of party spirit and follow the party’s political line. It is necessary to strengthen organizational leadership and clarify and refine the responsibilities of ideological subjects. Firmly establish the awareness that “Jiaxing is no small matter, and everything is connected with politics”, establish and improve the responsibility system for ideological work, and promote the formation of a good pattern of joint management and division of labor. It is necessary to focus on the main responsibility and the main business, and implement detailed ideological work responsibilities. Focus on learning and research, ideological leadership, education and training, and position management, refine the list of responsibilities and task lists, and implement ideological work responsibilities in detail.

At the meeting, Du Yingying, vice president of the school (principal), made an exchange speech. The meeting also listened to the report of the party committee of the institution on the implementation of the responsibility system for ideological work in colleges and universities in 2022 and the implementation of relevant provisions of the responsibility system for ideological work, and conveyed and learned the spirit of the eighth party history work conference in the city.