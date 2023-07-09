Home » The trailer of the controversial Polish psychological thriller that wants to tell the story of Russian president Putin is online – Corriere TV
The trailer of the controversial Polish psychological thriller that wants to tell the story of Russian president Putin is online – Corriere TV

The trailer of the controversial film that reconstructs the story of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has been released. The director of the film is the Polish Patrick Vega, known by the stage name of Besaleel. The feature film, destined for international cinemas, is a psychological portrait of the leader of the Russian Federation structured as a political thriller. Vega’s film – already known to the public for having directed gangster films – presents several supposed connections between Putin’s political parable and organized crime during his years as mayor of St. Petersburg. For this reason, the announcement of the film has attracted a lot of controversy, and not only those. The title raised $12 million in production. «Americans and Western Europeans don’t understand Putin – declared the director – I grew up in communist Poland and for this reason I experienced the contradictions of that ideology firsthand. At the same time, I was influenced by the audiovisual culture of Hollywood. It is exactly for this reason that I consider myself capable of translating the complexities of Eastern European culture into the language of the West». The release date of the film has not yet been disclosed.

July 9, 2023 – Updated July 9, 2023, 4:42 PM

