The truck landed from the overpass | Info

Railway traffic on the section from Doboj to Maglaj is interrupted due to the fall of a truck from the overpass onto the railway line between the Doboj settlements of Trbuk and Jabučić Polje, the Railways of Republika Srpska announced.

The ŽRS says that it happened at 2:38 p.m., and that during the fall of the truck from the overpass onto the railroad, the catenary network and both tracks on the Šamac – Sarajevo railroad were damaged.

The competent services of ŽRS are on the ground.

The competent emergency services, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Srpska, as well as the Commission for Extraordinary Events of the Railways of the Republic of Srpska came to the scene.

The ŽRS state that an investigation is ongoing by members of the Doboj Police Department.

