The wife of the former Venezuelan ambassador in Equatorial Guinea was released

Leyla Vanessa Vivas Villamizar, wife of Nelson Ortega Bonilla, former Venezuelan ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, was released with precautionary measures. The woman was pointed out for the crime of child pornography.

On June 15, they presented her before the 18th control court of Caracas, in charge of Judge Ángel Betancourt, who released her with a presentation regime.

In addition, he was prohibited from declaring on the case. This was reported by El Pitazo, who received details of what happened from a person close to the family of the diplomat’s ex-partner.

Case of wife of former Venezuelan ambassador in Equatorial Guinea

On May 4, Vivas returned to Venezuela with her husband and children. Then, on June 13, she was detained as she left the juvenile court, where the custody of her three children, ages 2, 3, and 6, who are currently with Ortega, was being discussed.

In the case, they presented as evidence a “series of images and messages of an allegedly pornographic nature.” This material was sent from a cell phone that they attribute to the ex-partner of the former Venezuelan ambassador in Equatorial Guinea.

However, Vivas’s defense points out that it was a setup to harm her.

The woman has denounced in some videos the irregularities around this case. “Without listening to my part or the other part, the judge only limited himself to the facts that he related. They have violated all due process for me, ”he said.

She also commented that she was separated from her three children: “They violated all my rights as a mother of three children, who are my life and what I love most in this world.”

