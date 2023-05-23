The Turkish Consulate General Building in New York was attacked Erdogan shouted to the United States! – Chinanews video

The Turkish Consulate General Building in New York was attacked Erdogan shouted to the United States !

According to Turkey’s Anadolu News Agency, on May 22 local time, the “Turkish Building”, the building of the Turkish Office to the United Nations and the Consulate General in New York, was attacked by unknown persons. Reports said the attackers armed with metal utensils smashed multiple glass windows of the building.

Turkey’s consul general in New York Ozgur said the attackers smashed the windows of the building at 3:14 a.m. that day. No one was injured in the attack, but 12 windows and doors of the building were damaged.

At present, the New York Police Department has cordoned off the building and is investigating the incident.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed on the 22nd that he hopes that the United States can find the “terrorists” who carried out the attack as soon as possible and take necessary measures.

The United States has condemned the attackers’ destruction of the Turkish building, calling it vandalism.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a press conference on the 22nd: “We condemn this act of vandalism. Violence against diplomatic missions in the United States is a punishable crime.”

Matthew Miller said the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security is cooperating with local law enforcement in the investigation. (Produced by Wang Xiaoting)

