Yang Mi asked the acting teacher to watch the show, was ridiculed as “not as good as Zhao Liying”, and the reason for his hard work transformation was revealed- Sing Tao Global Network

Mainland actress Yang Mi’s drama works are well-received and well-received. She handed over masterpieces such as “Legend of Sword and Fairy III”, “Gong”, “Three Lives III, Ten Miles of Peach Blossom”, and also holds the title of “Queen of Viewing”. Recently, she revealed in an interview that she wanted to When filming the new play “Harbin 1944”, I specially invited an acting teacher to help me memorize every line fluently, so that I can go to the scene without a script. Unexpectedly, this declaration of hard work was questioned by netizens that after acting for so long, they still need to hone their acting skills.Sing Tao World Wide Web

▲ Yang Mi revealed in an interview that he specially hired an acting teacher for the filming of the new play “Harbin 1944”.

▲ Netizens complained about Yang Mi’s acting skills.

Since Yang Mi announced the filming of “Harbin 1944”, many viewers are looking forward to Yang Mi’s performance in this drama. After all, in Yang Mi’s previous works, she either played a strong woman or a hero, but the narrow way of acting made many audiences complain that she had no longer put her mind on acting. As for whether Yang Mi’s acting skills have improved with age, if compared with Dahua in 1985 in the same period, Angelababy focuses on fashion, and Zhao Liying has already occupied her place in the theme of rural women’s entrepreneurship. Ni Ni has flourished in the film field, and even Liu Shishi has occupied a place in domestic entertainment martial arts-themed film and television works. Only Yang Mi has not yet defined his own position, and the new play “Harbin 1944” is also Yang Mi’s effort to transform.

However, before Yang Mi waited for the TV series to be broadcast, it was reported that “Fanwei” (the ranking order of actors appearing in promotions and movies) was on the hot search. Netizens lamented that Yang Mi was downgraded after leaving the original studio. “Second coffee”. Although Yang Mi immediately stated that the actor would make concessions for the role, many netizens still expressed dissatisfaction with such publicity. This time, Yang Mi once again sparked heated discussions because she revealed that she asked an acting teacher to be on the hot search. After all, Yang Mi’s words revealed that her most difficult problem is “age”.

As a popular actress born in 1986, Yang Mi can still be loved by fans with her young and sweet image at the age of 36. Once she passes the 40-year-old mark, it is inevitable that rising stars will seize the market, so transformation is even more urgent for Yang Mi. The audience hoped that Yang Mi could work hard on her acting skills and use her new play to prove her true strength to everyone.

Source: China Times News Network