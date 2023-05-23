Paying tribute to the first female racing driver in F1 history, Maserati released the special edition of Levante Modena SF Tributo-Life

Maserati released the new Levante Modena SF Tributo special edition car. (Provided by Maserati Taiwan)





To pay tribute to Maria Teresa de Filippis, the first female racing driver in the history of F1, and her legendary fearless spirit, Maserati released a new special edition of Levante Modena SF Tributo. Echoing the title of Maria Teresa “Devil Head”.

Maria Teresa drove the Maserati 250F in 1958 and became the first female driver to appear on the F1 track. The dynamic appearance of the new Levante Modena SF Tributo special edition can instantly arouse the thrill of adrenaline rush, just like being on a bloody track; in order to further strengthen Levante The 21-inch Anteo matte gray wheels, the Trident Logo on the C-pillar and the model badge on the cooling fin hole of the front fender are all embellished with cobalt blue, highlighting the uniqueness of the special edition model. identity; the interior is crafted in black Pieno Fiore luxury full-grain leather with contrasting stitching in cobalt blue and orange.

In October 1955, Maria Teresa drove the Maserati A6GCS to compete for the 39th Targa Florio, and won the ninth place in the fierce competition, and ranked fourth in the 2.0L group. This was a turning point in the career of this great legendary female racing driver. Since then, she has challenged fearlessly on the track and broke the limit. Accompanied by Maserati, she became the first female driver to participate in Formula 1 in 1958.

The special edition of Levante F Tributo is not only stunning in design, but also in performance. Equipped with a 3.0L V6 twin-turbocharged direct-injection engine tuned by the Ferrari Maranello factory, it has a maximum horsepower of 430hp and a strong torque output of 580Nm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds. The sequential ZF-8-speed manual gearbox of the racing car, the iconic and charming sound screams loudly at the peak torque of each gear, accompanied by the deafening sonic boom produced by each gear shift, making people intoxicated In the driving pleasure of resistance. The Levante F Tributo special edition is also equipped with solid chassis and suspension technology: the front and rear active 6-stage air suspension can control the chassis height adjustment of up to 8.5 cm, which is enough to cover off-road terrain to high-speed driving.

The standard ADAS advanced driving assistance system includes ACC active cruise control, FCW advanced emergency braking assist system, ABSA active blind spot detection assist system and LKA active lane keeping assist system. While experiencing the ultimate driving pleasure, There are also more complete active and passive protection. Maserati’s smart LED matrix headlights can greatly increase the driver’s reaction distance to obstacles, and switch the lighting mode through the smart system, which can effectively avoid glare to the front car and oncoming cars, and can also actively illuminate in the curve Bright vision and dark corners; no matter driving in urban areas, high-speed Mercedes-Benz or in bad weather, there are corresponding lighting modes. Such a solid equipment setting has raised technology and safety to a higher level, perfectly demonstrating the fearless spirit of the Levante F Tributo Special Edition.



