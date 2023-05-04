The Tyets, review of their album Epic Solete (2023)

The Tyets They have released their second album, “Epic Solete”with which they managed to leap to the forefront of the Catalan music scene, which includes eleven songs in which good vibes once again reign –with its particular point of impudence– and in which the genres come together freely.

Some compositions in which they have dared to go completely into the Catalan mainstream, but without neglecting the most traditional and popular culture. This is how his biggest hit is understood so far “Coti x Coti” in which they mix conventional pop with sardana. Pure miscegenation. Starting from that base, they already dare with anything, hence they are not afraid to get on “Coco” a party with Flashy Ice Cream, get closer to the 90s electronic bumper cars with “Bailoteo” or that they propose to excite us with “Of course I missed you” with a spectacular collaboration by Julieta. In addition to those already mentioned, The Tyets they invite other names from the Catalan scene –Mushkaa, Figa Flawas– to help them elevate their pieces in different genres.

As for the lyrics, most of them talk about love, but they leave the door open to other more banal themes like adolescent games in “From 1 to what” or to the gossip themselves in the aforementioned “Coti x Coti”that song that they both dedicate to their little niece who was the one who prompted them to choose her stage name and who is largely to blame for being here.