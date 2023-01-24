[NTD Times, Beijing time, January 23, 2023]Reuters reported that on Saturday (January 21), President Biden’s lawyer said in a statement that the U.S. Department of Justice had launched another investigation into Biden’s case in Wisconsin, Delaware. Ilmington’s residence was searched and six other items were found, including classified-marked documents.

Biden’s attorney, Bob Bauer, said the search uncovered classified and related documents relating to Biden’s tenure in the U.S. Senate from 1997 to 2009 and to Biden’s 2009 Until 2017, he served as the vice president of the Obama administration.

According to Ball’s attorney, the Justice Department search took more than 12 hours and also included notes from Biden’s time as vice president.

Neither Biden nor his wife were present at the time of the search, Ball said, as were President Biden’s personal attorney and White House counsel. President Biden has granted searchers access to residences so that Justice Department personnel can conduct searches smoothly.

In the statement, Ball did not say where the documents were found at Biden’s Wilmington home.

In November, classified government documents were discovered in Biden’s private office in Washington, D.C., which Biden used as vice president in the Obama administration in 2017. This month, additional classified government documents were discovered at Biden’s Wilmington residence.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has since appointed a special counsel to investigate the matter.

According to public information, this is the first time that federal law enforcement agencies have searched Biden’s private residence.

Republicans have compared the probe to ongoing investigations into former President Donald Trump.

Some analysts believe that the search has increased President Biden’s legal and political risks.

But President Biden has dismissed the documents found in his home and former office as irrelevant.

Biden said on January 19 this year that he believed the matter would be resolved, and that he “has no regrets” for not publicly disclosing these confidential documents before the midterm elections.

Since discovering the Biden files, Trump has complained that Justice Department investigators did not treat him and Biden equally.

Earlier this month, Trump said in a social media post, “When will the FBI raid Joe Biden’s many homes, even the White House?”

