Cold air continues to affect my country’s western Tibet and there will be persistent snowfall

Hangzhou Net release time: 2023-01-24 08:57

China News Service, January 24. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, affected by the cold wave, it is expected that from 08:00 on January 24 to 08:00 on the 25th, the southern Huanghuai, eastern Jianghan, Jianghuai, most of Jiangnan, southern China, eastern Yunnan, etc. The local temperature will drop by 6-8°C. Among them, the temperature in parts of eastern and southern Zhejiang, most of Fujian, central and southern Jiangxi, and northern Guangdong will drop by more than 8°C, and the local temperature will drop by more than 10°C. In the coming week, there will be continuous snowfall in western Tibet.

Strong winds and cooling weather in some parts of the north: Compared with 5:00 yesterday, northeast Qinghai, eastern Gansu, Ningxia, central and northern Shaanxi, Shanxi, central and southern Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Jiangsu, and eastern Jilin cooled in some areas at 5:00 today 6-10°C, with a local drop of more than 12°C; some of the above-mentioned areas are accompanied by gusts of magnitude 7-9. From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, precipitation was scarce in most parts of the country, with light to moderate snowfall and localized heavy snowfall in the Shandong Peninsula.

Cold air continues to affect our country

Affected by the cold wave, it is expected that from 08:00 on January 24th to 08:00 on the 25th, the temperature in southern Huanghuai, eastern Jianghan, Jianghuai, most of Jiangnan, southern China, and eastern Yunnan will drop by 6-8°C. Among them, eastern Zhejiang and In parts of the south, most of Fujian, central and southern Jiangxi, and northern Guangdong, the temperature dropped by more than 8°C, and the local temperature dropped by more than 10°C. The above-mentioned areas have had 4 to 6 winds and gusts of 7 to 8 successively. There are 6-8 winds and 9-10 gusts in most of my country’s coastal waters. The lowest temperature in the process appeared on the morning of the 25th, and the lowest temperature line of 0°C will be located in eastern Yunnan, southern Guizhou and northern South China. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a blue cold wave warning at 06:00 on January 24.

In addition, from the 26th to the 28th, due to the influence of the weak cold air, some areas in the central and eastern regions will experience a drop in temperature of about 4°C, and the local drop in temperature will exceed 6°C.

National gale cooling forecast map (from 08:00 on January 24th to 08:00 on January 25th).Image source: Central Meteorological Observatory website

National minimum temperature forecast map (08:00 on January 24th to 08:00 on January 25th).Image source: Central Meteorological Observatory website