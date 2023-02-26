The Ukrainian army reportedly blew up the dam in Bakhmut to prevent further Russian military advances.

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/The Sun

The Ukrainian army allegedly blew up the dam in Bahmut in order to prevent the further progress of the Russian army, reports the Russian news agency “RIA Novosti”. An unnamed source revealed details of the attack to this portal.

“In the Artemovsk section controlled by Kiev, the enemy actually blew up the dam. No details yet. He tries to prevent the advance of Wagner’s fighters“, says a source familiar with this attack.

Information about the explosion of the dam has not yet been confirmed by either Ukraine or Russia. Bakhmut (Russian name Artemovsk) is located in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Earlier, a platoon commander of the “Wagner” group stated that Russian troops are gradually advancing towards the center of Bakhmut and that they allegedly have less than two kilometers left. The city of Bakhmut is an important transport hub for the supply of Ukrainian soldiers in Donbass.

MONDO editorial office reports information about the conflict in Ukraine with journalistic due diligence, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources. That is why we invite you, our readers, to draw our attention if you notice incorrect information, so that we can correct unintentional mistakes. Write to us at [email protected].

(WORLD/RIA Novosti)