Road accidents: collision on state road 106, five injured – Calabria
Road accidents: collision on state road 106, five injured – Calabria

Road accidents: collision on state road 106, five injured – Calabria

In Villapiana. None in serious condition. Two cars involved

(ANSA) – VILLAPIANA, FEBRUARY 25 – Five people were injured in a road accident that occurred tonight along the 106 Jonica state road, in the municipality of Villapiana.

None of the injured is serious.

Two cars were involved in the accident and collided for causes that are still under investigation.

The carabinieri of the Corigliano Rossano territorial unit intervened for the findings, together with the staff of Anas. (HANDLE).

