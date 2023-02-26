Marco Schwarz won the giant of Palisades Tahoein the United States, valid for the world Cup of alpine skiing. A significant victory for Austria, given that it is the first in the discipline since 2019, when it was Marcel Hirscher. Second place for the Swiss Marco Odermatt, who was in the lead after the first run. Third the Norwegian Rasmus Windingstad. For Italy, with six Azzurri admitted to the decisive heat, the the best was Filippo Della Vite, 12th and author of a good comeback (he was 24th at the end of the first race). Behind him John Borsotti, 13th after recovering 17 positions. Also ranked Luca De Aliprandini (17°), Hannes Zingerle (23°), Alex Vinatzer (25°) e Simon Maurberger (26th). On Sunday, February 26, the lo special slalom (first heat at 7pm, second at 10.15pm). Italy is counting on Vinatzer, world champion bronze at the Courchevel-Meribel World Championships.