The UN Assembly: “Immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza”. No to amendment that condemned Hamas. Israel: “An infamy”

L’UN General Assembly approved the bulb of resolution presented by Jordan on behalf of Arab states which focuses on truce in Gaza, guaranteeing the entry of aid and preventing the forced transfer of the civilian population. The text, which has no binding value, obtained 120 votes in favour, 14 against (including Usa e Israel) and 45 abstentions (including Italy). To pass, a two-thirds majority present and voting was required (abstentions do not count). Rejected the amendment proposed by Canada (with the support of the USA) which “unequivocally condemned the Hamas terrorist attacks” of October 7 in Israel and asked for the “immediate release and unconditional” of hostages. 88 countries voted in favour, 55 against and 23 abstained.

Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan reacted extremely harshly, calling the resolution “ridiculous”: “Today is a day that will go down in history ininfamy, a dark day for the UN, which no longer has a shred of relevance or legitimacy. Israel has the right to defend itself. The only way is to eradicate Hamas’ terrorist capacity, and this resolution doesn’t even mention Hamas,” she said. “Why do you defend gods murderers, terrorists who behead children? Shame”.

The latest version of the draft calls for (instead of a ceasefire) a “immediate humanitarian truce, lasting and prolonged, leading to a cessation of hostilities, and that all Parties immediately and fully comply with their obligations under international law, in particular with regard to the protection of civilians.” Furthermore, the “immediate, continuous and unhindered supply of essential goods and services for civilians across Gaza, encouraging the creation of humanitarian corridors and other initiatives to facilitate the delivery of aid”, and the “revocation of Israel’s order to evacuate Palestinians from the northern Strip”, firmly rejecting any attempt at forced relocation of the Palestinian civilian population. Finally, ask “the immediate and unconditional release of all civilians illegally held prisoner.”

Previous Article

Gaza, the images of the Israeli attacks on the Strip: the sky illuminated by the bombings