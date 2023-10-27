Corn harvest 2023: Farmers are so satisfied with their yields

almost the half of readers who took part in the survey – exactly 49 percent – say they will have one in 2023 poorer corn harvest have. Almost 700 votes were cast on the statement that the corn yield this year is lower than last.

A quarter of voting users (25 percent) say that they have one rather average harvest have introduced. With over 350 voters, the corn yield is about as high as it was last time.

Gut a fifth of corn growers (21 percent) have ticked that they will have one in 2023 Record harvest have entered. Their corn yield is higher than in previous years. There were over 300 votes for this.

Only four percent of those who voted said they could not accurately state the amount of corn harvested. This statement received 60 votes.

Share this: Facebook

X

