A visa to enter the United Kingdom and the related economic contribution. Official green light today from the British government to the introduction of a highly anticipated electronic sight system called Eta (Electronic Travel Authorization), similar to the US ESTA model for those traveling to the US for tourism. The mechanism, which implies the need to compile a modulo online and to pay a modest sum of money, should make the entrances of occasional travelers “more efficient and safer”according to Robert Jenrick, deputy interior minister and head of the delicate Immigration portfolio within Rishi Sunak’s Tory team.

For now it will apply to those arriving in the United Kingdom from some Gulf states allied with London, starting in October and starting with Qatar. But from the end of 2024 – according to what has been anticipated for some time – it is also expected to enter into force for occasional trips and short-term stays of tourists and vacationers from EU countries (including Italy): no longer covered by the freedom of movement automatic within the UK under post-Brexit restrictions. The request, in most cases, it can be done through a phone appwith the immediate release of the visa unless justified refusals.

“Strengthening our borders remains one of the priorities of the Conservative government”, underlined Jenrick, two days after the executive presented to Parliament in Westminster a controversial and draconian (at least on paper) crackdown on legislation against landings of illegal migrants in the Kingdom. “ETA – added the deputy minister – will facilitate travel for legitimate visitors and travellers” from Arab countries “of the Gulf Cooperation Council will be the first to benefit from it”.