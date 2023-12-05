The United States denounced that the attacks by the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea were facilitated by the Iranian regime

The United States has accused the Iranian regime of facilitating the attack carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels against three ships in the Red Sea over the weekend. National security adviser Jake Sullivan stated that Washington has “every reason to believe that these attacks, while launched by the Houthis in Yemen, have been fully facilitated by Iran.” In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Hosein Amir Abdolahian criticized the U.S. for its support of Israel and warned of consequences for its actions. The Iranian regime has been a vocal supporter of the Houthis and has warned that the conflict could spread throughout the region if the situation in Gaza continues. In addition to the U.S. denouncement, the U.S. Central Command reported that a U.S. warship shot down several drones while assisting commercial ships in the Red Sea that had been targeted by attacks from Yemen. The Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attacks and have stated that they will continue until the Israeli aggression against Gaza ends. The U.S. has stated that it will not tolerate attacks against its personnel and will take necessary measures to protect its soldiers and impose costs on those who attack them. This escalation of violence highlights the ongoing tensions in the region and the threat to international peace and stability posed by the actions of various militant groups and their supporters.

