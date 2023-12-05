Home » The United States denounced that the attacks by the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea were facilitated by the Iranian regime
World

The United States denounced that the attacks by the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea were facilitated by the Iranian regime

by admin
The United States denounced that the attacks by the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea were facilitated by the Iranian regime

The United States has accused the Iranian regime of facilitating the attack carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels against three ships in the Red Sea over the weekend. National security adviser Jake Sullivan stated that Washington has “every reason to believe that these attacks, while launched by the Houthis in Yemen, have been fully facilitated by Iran.” In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Hosein Amir Abdolahian criticized the U.S. for its support of Israel and warned of consequences for its actions. The Iranian regime has been a vocal supporter of the Houthis and has warned that the conflict could spread throughout the region if the situation in Gaza continues. In addition to the U.S. denouncement, the U.S. Central Command reported that a U.S. warship shot down several drones while assisting commercial ships in the Red Sea that had been targeted by attacks from Yemen. The Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attacks and have stated that they will continue until the Israeli aggression against Gaza ends. The U.S. has stated that it will not tolerate attacks against its personnel and will take necessary measures to protect its soldiers and impose costs on those who attack them. This escalation of violence highlights the ongoing tensions in the region and the threat to international peace and stability posed by the actions of various militant groups and their supporters.

See also  see payment dates and allowance table

You may also like

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Defeat of the right in Salzburg: boom of...

Udinese | New bench for Gotti: the coach...

the 2000 year old discovery

Will Sandra Hülser win an Oscar today? That’s...

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

Zanzibar: – Deadly delicacy – nine dead

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy