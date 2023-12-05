Home » They create an application for the medical history of migrants during the journey to the United States
“A New Mobile Application Aims to Provide Medical Care for Migrants”

A team of experts from Mexico and San Diego, United States, have joined forces to create the Umed.Me application. The goal of the app is to archive medical information for migrants and provide them with necessary medical care during their journey to the border between both countries.

Vidya Sri, co-founder of Teqbahn Labs, explained that Umed.Me is a beneficial tool for migrants, as it enables them to save important documents and also offers medical care, dietary and medication guides to promote health and well-being within the community.

One of the significant advantages of Umed.Me is its availability in multiple languages, including Spanish, English, Tamil, Haitian Creole, French, Arabic, Kurdish, Dari, and Russian. In addition, the app allows users to grant permission to doctors, hospitals, or health experts to input information directly into the application, making it easily accessible for anyone to use and enter information that will be beneficial to them in any location while waiting for their asylum processes.

The application is now available for all operating systems and can be accessed from a website where the information is stored in a cloud, ensuring that information will not be lost if a device is lost.

Enrique Lucero Vázquez, director of Migrant Assistance in Tijuana, emphasized that due to the mobility of migrants, they often lose their documents along the way. This application aims to mitigate the challenges faced by migrants when seeking medical care.

In conclusion, Umed.Me is proving to be a valuable asset for migrants, providing them with vital medical information and care during their journey. With its availability in multiple languages and compatibility with different operating systems, the app is poised to make a significant impact on the health and well-being of the migrant community.

