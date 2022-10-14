China News Service, Beijing, October 14th. Comprehensive news: According to data from the WHO website, as of 17:35 CET on the 13th (23:35 Beijing time), there were 417,329 new cases of new coronavirus infection worldwide compared with the previous day. , reaching 620,301,709 cases; 1,094 new deaths were added, reaching 6,540,487 cases.

Americas and Europe: U.S. extends COVID-19 public health emergency

According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University, as of 17:21 on the 13th EST, the United States had added 73,462 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, with a total of 96,900,766 cases; 785 new deaths and a total of 785 new deaths. 1,064,701 cases.

According to a Reuters report on the 13th, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Javier Becerra announced on the same day that the new crown pneumonia epidemic public health emergency will be extended for another 90 days, and will maintain high payments to hospitals and expand Medicaid coverage. and other measures.

Reuters pointed out that US President Biden said in an earlier interview that “the epidemic is over”, which has drawn criticism from public health experts.

According to news from the TASS news agency on the 13th, Russia added 15,477 confirmed cases and 101 deaths in the past day.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach called on the state governments of all 16 German states to take action and re-require people to wear masks indoors in response to the new crown pneumonia epidemic in autumn and winter, according to a report by DPA on the 13th.

Asia and Oceania: New Omicron Variant Appears in New Zealand

According to the news released by the New Zealand Ministry of Health on the 13th, New Zealand has seen cases of infection with a new variant of the new coronavirus Omicron strain BQ.1.1. Meanwhile, the new variant BQ.1.1 has also been detected in some wastewater samples from the South Island of New Zealand.

The New Zealand Ministry of Health said that because of the early stages of discovery of the new variant, it is difficult to predict if and when the new variant will show community transmission in New Zealand.

New Zealand’s National Radio quoted the country’s epidemiologist Becker on the 14th as saying that New Zealand has experienced two waves of Omicron infection this year, and each wave of infection has seen a large number of confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths. . For the new variant BQ.1.1, the government may consider restoring the corresponding early warning system, so that when the probability of infection increases, the public can truly understand the risk level.

According to the report of the Central Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters of South Korea on the 14th, as of 0:00 that day, South Korea added 23,583 confirmed cases compared with 0:00 the previous day, with a total of 25,076,239 cases; 35 new deaths were added, with a total of 28,783 cases.

Yonhap News Agency quoted the introduction of the epidemic prevention department as saying that although the number of newly confirmed cases in South Korea on the same day rebounded slightly compared with the same period last week, the average daily new confirmed cases this week decreased by more than 3,000 compared with last week, indicating that the trend of weakening of the epidemic is continuing.

According to data released by the Singapore Ministry of Health, Singapore reported 9,501 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths on the 13th. The seven-day moving average of cases was 7,280, and the weekly case transmission rate fell to 1.66.

According to the “Lianhe Zaobao” report, Singapore’s National Environment Agency and the Ministry of Health issued a joint announcement on the 13th, saying that Singapore currently has more than 500 sewage testing points. The coronavirus load in sewage helps the government speculate whether more people are infected with the new coronavirus.

According to data released by the Indian Ministry of Health on the 14th, in the past 24 hours, there were 2,678 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths in the country, and the daily test positive rate was 1.13%. (Finish)

