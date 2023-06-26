The US Coast Guard has also opened an investigation into the implosion of the Titan submarine

The United States Coast Guard said it had opened an investigation to ascertain the causes of the implosion of the Titan submarine, which was believed missing for five days in the Atlantic Ocean before the discovery of some debris led to the conclusion that it had collapsed. resulting in the deaths of the five people on board. The Coast Guard announced it a few hours after an initial investigation had been launched by the Canadian government: in that case the investigation had been decided because the submarine was flying the Canadian flag and had departed from a Canadian port, although at the time of the implosion it found in international waters. In recent days, the US Coast Guard had coordinated the search for the missing submarine.

There are several issues on which the investigation will focus: in recent days doubts have been expressed above all on the poor regulation of submarine trips such as that of the Titan, which had left for a tourist visit to the wreck of the Titanic, on the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean northern. For example, several experts had pointed out that the Titan was made of a mix of carbon fiber and titanium, a very unusual fact for boats of this kind, generally made with more robust materials such as steel or titanium. Furthermore, OceanGate, the US company that produced it, had not wanted to subject it to safety certification, contrary to what happens for most submarines: a process which in the United States is not mandatory for private boats but which it is highly recommended to avoid the many risks that accompany underwater exploration.

– Read also: How did the United States hear about the probable implosion of the Titan?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

