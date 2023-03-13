On the Mondo.ba portal, fake news about the US Supreme Court was broadcast

Source: mondo.rs/arhiva

On the Mondo.ba portal on February 5, 2020. a fake news story about the US Supreme Court was carried, under the headline “US Supreme Court Accepts Hearing of Lawsuit Against OHR”. The text manipulated the facts and stated that the US Supreme Court could, due to violations of human rights, reduce the competences and annul earlier decisions of the Office of the High Representative in BiH, including the dismissal of Zoran Žuža, the former chief of staff of the President of the Assembly of Republika Srpska.

Court documents actually show that the US Supreme Court dismissed Zuzha’s lawsuit against OHR back in 2018 as moot. None of the 11 appeals court judges found the case to be meritorious, and the case has since been inactive, as confirmed by a document and confirmation obtained by VOA from the US Supreme Court.

Also, the article refers to American lawyer John Winthorpe, who is credited with several quotes, and VOA was unable to locate a single person named John Winthorpe who practices international law. Moreover, in the response of the American court, it was stated that Žuža represented himself in that case from 2014 to 2018, and the lawyer’s name is not mentioned in any document.