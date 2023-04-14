Home World The US Supreme Court maintains free access to the abortion pill: no restrictions allowed
Over United States remains full access to abortion pill. On the day that the governor of Florida, Ron De Santisaspiring Republican candidate for the White House in 2024, he signed the bill that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, the Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court Samuel Alito extended the suspension of restrictions to the abortion pill, effectively guaranteeing the full access to the drug.

The decision of the supreme judge comes after both the pharmaceutical company that produces the pill and the administration Biden they had turned to the highest American court asking, in fact, that no restriction be allowed on the subject of access to abortion with the pill. The decision of a judge in the US had moved the US Justice Department Texas which had blocked the sale of the abortion pill mifepristonewidely used in all United States. Then a Court of Appeal had stopped the stop but severely limiting access to the drug. Now, with this latest decision, the president of the highest US court has given the judges until Wednesday to pronounce definitively.

In Floridameanwhile, De Santis continues his anti-abortion campaign trying to gain credit among the supporters of the Grand Old Party ahead of Presidential 2024. “We are proud to support life and family in the state of Florida,” said the governor. Yesterday evening the State Senate approved the bill which provides for exceptions to the ban on abortions after the sixth week of gestation, allowing it up to the 15th week for victims of rape, incest e human traffickingprovided the patient provides evidence, such as a police report.

