the video that outrages France – Corriere TV

A seventy-year-old woman and her niece were victims of a “rarely violent” attack yesterday June 19 in Bordeaux, the prefect of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Gironde regions wrote on Twitter, adding that a suspect had been taken into custody. The events took place “in the late afternoon” in the capital of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, “cours de la Martinique”, at the home of the 73-year-old accompanied by her “granddaughter”, a minor “under the age of 15”, specified the prefect.

The septuagenarian was hospitalized but “her prognosis is not life threatening,” said the same source. “The video footage taken by the police and the statements of a witness led to a very rapid arrest and the taking into custody of a suspect,” said the prefect, who “condemns this intolerable act and hopes that everything will be clarified as quickly as possible.” possible”. According to police sources, “the suspect is French, born in France (in Bordeaux) in 1993 and has about twenty criminal records”.

June 20, 2023 – Updated June 20, 2023, 11:27 am

