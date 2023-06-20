Home » Korda thrilled London with an amazing blow. Frustrating and embarrassing, the opponent despairs
Korda thrilled London with an amazing blow. Frustrating and embarrassing, the opponent despairs

Korda thrilled London with an amazing blow. Frustrating and embarrassing, the opponent despairs

Korda got into a difficult situation during his service at 5:4 and 15:30 when he was lobbed by his opponent after running into the net. But the son of the 1998 Australian Open winner pulled off an incredible shot out of necessity, when he lobbed Evans himself from behind the baseline with his back to the net with a between-the-legs shot, a so-called tweener.

The Brit just looked back helplessly as the ball fell into the court and bent forward, exhaling fatigue and anger from the lost exchange.

Korda displayed his typical colorful all-court tennis throughout the match and advanced to the second round in his Queen’s Club debut. He thus recorded his second victory since his return to the courts in April.

Photo: Peter Cziborra, Reuters

Britain’s Dan Evans (further from the net) and Sebastian Korda after their first round match in London.

He prepared another frustrating defeat for his opponent. Evans, the 25th player in the world, did not deviate from his series of failures even on home soil. On Monday, he scored his sixth defeat in the last seven matches, which certainly does not add to his well-being shortly before Wimbledon.

“With so many defeats, it’s getting harder for me. It’s frustrating and a little embarrassing. I don’t know what to do next. I would really like to say how much I’m looking forward to the next match, but it’s not true,” complained Evans, who picked up seven double faults, among other things.

He thus lost to Korda, just like in the previous only duel between them at Wimbledon the year before last. “But now, unlike back then (Korda), he didn’t play well. He made a lot of mistakes, but I made even more,” added the Briton.

