Heating law: heat planning in Hamburg should be available earlier > – News

Status: 06/20/2023 11:57 a.m

It should make an important contribution to climate protection: in the future, at least two-thirds of a new heating system must be operated with renewable energy. In Hamburg, this obligation will probably apply much earlier than planned, namely from the year after next. Environment Senator Jens Kerstan (Greens) assumes this.

Much is still being discussed about the controversial building energy law. Environment Senator Kerstan says: It will accelerate the switch to climate-neutral heating in Hamburg. The traffic light coalition in Berlin has agreed on the Building Energy Act. It must therefore be determined how the district heating network is to be expanded or in which areas, for example, heat pumps are the better solution. This is called municipal heat planning. And as soon as this is finished, then this eco-energy obligation applies. As soon as this applies, new heating systems must run on 65 percent renewable energy.

Building Energy Act from 2025

Hamburg’s heat planning should be in place by the end of next year, says the environmental senator, which would mean that the obligation would take effect from the beginning of 2025 at the latest. Originally, the eco-energy obligation in Hamburg was only supposed to apply two years later.

Support from tenants’ association and landowners’ association

The tenants’ association and the landowners’ association welcome the early heat planning. It is said that the sooner the heat planning is completed, the better. At the moment there is a lot of uncertainty: homeowners often ask themselves what kind of heating system should be purchased when a new one is needed. And tenants are often unsure of what costs they might have to bear.

If there is an obligation to heat in a climate-friendly manner in the future, then it must be clear beforehand what is available for this, agrees the Chamber of Crafts, but also warns: It is a mammoth task for which there must then be enough skilled workers who can then install all the heaters.

Hamburg relies on heat pumps and the expansion of long-distance heating networks

The FDP has pushed through in the federal government that new gas heaters can still be installed if they can be operated with hydrogen in the future. However, Kerstan warns of this, who doubts that there will be enough affordable hydrogen. Instead, Hamburg relies on the expansion of long-distance heating networks and heat pumps. The Hamburger Energiewerke, for example, want to invest 1.9 billion in the heat transition by 2027. For example in the district heating tunnel under the Elbe and the conversion of the coal-fired power plant in Tiefstack.

Further information

In the course of the year, electricity and gas are to become cheaper at the municipal utility Hamburg Energie und Wärme Hamburg. more

In Hamburg, only a few households have so far applied for hardship assistance with energy costs. (05/19/2023) more

Private households in Hamburg that had to accept at least a doubling of their energy costs in 2022 can apply for hardship aid retrospectively. (05/03/2023) more

Current data and graphics provide an overview of the energy supply situation in the north and throughout Germany. more

This topic in the program:

NDR 90.3 | NDR 90.3 Current | 06/20/2023 | 06:00 a.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

