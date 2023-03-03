Home World “The war started with them.” And the audience bursts out laughing – Corriere TV
“The war started with them.” And the audience bursts out laughing – Corriere TV

“We are trying to stop the war that has been waged against us using the Ukrainian people».

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrovrepeats the Kremlin’s official narrative on the conflict in Ukraine and the room erupts in laughter. It happened at the Raisina Dialogue conference in Indiawhich took place after the G20 ministerial meeting in New Delhi.

Lavrov was forced to interruptand then repeated three times: the war «influenced, influenced, influenced» Russian politics.

The video was published by the Moscow Times and relaunched by the independent Meduza.

