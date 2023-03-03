Several relatives of kidnapped uniformed officers in San Vicente del Caguan are at the Neiva Airport awaiting the arrival of President Gustavo Petro.

Moments of anguish live the relatives of the kidnapped uniformed men in San Vicente del Caguan, Caquetá. After learning that President Petro would make a stopover in Neiva to travel to the area, relatives gather at the Benito Salas airport in order to express their concern.

On the other hand, Defense Minister Iván Velásquez reiterated that the peasants must release the police and officials of the oil company so that they can have a calm dialogue and seek solutions to their requests.

After yesterday’s violent day that led to the death of two people and the detention of more than 70 police officers in San Vicente del Caguan, national authorities have traveled to the department of Caquetá in order to set up a Unified Command Post and take action.

In the Los Pozos sector, a violent protest broke out yesterday that had been going on for more than 40 days due to disagreements with the oil company Esmerald Energy.

The PMU is led by Defense Minister Iván Velásquez, who arrived at the scene in the company of members of the military leadership, in connection with Bogotá, from the facilities of the Cazadores Battalion #36 in San Vicente del Caguan.

Among the uniformed men who are part of the group that has been detained in San Vicente, there are three natives of the department of Huila.

Alejandro Artunduaga, Mauricio Rojas Trujillo and Edward Rivas, are the agents. From Huila, his family and friends await his prompt release.

Yesterday in the city of Neiva, from the command of the Metropolitan Police, a vigil was held for the death of the uniformed Ricardo Arley Monroy in the midst of these protests.