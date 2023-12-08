Home » The weather in Sicily, clouds and stationary temperatures, rain expected in the evening – THE FORECAST
World

The weather in Sicily, clouds and stationary temperatures, rain expected in the evening – THE FORECAST

by admin
The weather in Sicily, clouds and stationary temperatures, rain expected in the evening – THE FORECAST

by blogsicilia.it – ​​35 minutes ago

]]> Pressure decreasing in Sicily for Friday 8 December but characterized by stable weather conditions. The sky will be irregularly cloudy. Only late in the evening will it start raining. Maximum temperatures up to 16 degrees, night-time values ​​expected to decrease. Light winds. Temperatures hold Temperatures are still stable, especially…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The Weather in Sicily, clouds and stationary temperatures, rain expected in the evening – THE FORECAST appeared 35 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  A new RIPOUT trailer shows us the horror of space

You may also like

Palermo, sickle and mallet to rob the betting...

Loneliness as a public health emergency: why it...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

Who should monitor a general ban on weapons?...

Karim Al-Ittihad Ramadan Celebration in Tangerang City is...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Udinese | Samardzic on Pejicic: “If he puts...

Ugo Intini, memory of a young socialist –...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy