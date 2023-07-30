The Weather in Sicily, temperatures still rising and the orange dot – THE FORECAST

by blogsicilia.it – ​​22 minutes ago

Sun and temperatures in further rise. This is the weather situation in Sicily for Sunday 30 July. Orange dot heat in Palermo and Catania, yellow dot in Messina but we are far from the extreme levels of the beginning of the week. Specifically on the Tyrrhenian coast, the Ionian coast, the southern coast, the Apennines and inland areas…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “The weather in Sicily, temperatures still rising and the orange dot – THE FORECASTS appeared 22 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.

