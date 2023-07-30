Serge Altmann becomes CEO of the Grand Resort Bad Ragaz

HOTEL INDUSTRY

From health care to the hotel industry: Serge Altmann will be the new CEO of the Grand Resort Bad Ragaz

The Grand Resort Bad Ragaz will have a new CEO from October. Serge Altmann previously worked primarily as a clinic manager.

Serge Altmann becomes the new CEO of the Grand Resort Bad Ragaz Group.

PD

It has been known since March that the Grand Resort Bad Ragaz needs a new director: the previous CEO of the group, Marco Zanolari, is moving to the luxury and gastronomy group The Living Circle at the beginning of August. It is now known who will replace him: As the Grand Resort has announced, the Board of Directors has appointed Serge Altmann as the new CEO of the Grand Resort Bad Ragaz Group. He will take up his position in early October.

“We are pleased to be able to engage an experienced, well-connected leader in Serge Altmann,” said Klaus Tschütscher, Chairman of the Board of Directors. His experience in customer and service orientation as well as his understanding of different lines of business will advance the company.

Clinic management experience

With the new CEO, the Grand Resort seems to want to strengthen its medical pillars. Because unlike his predecessor, Altmann does not come from the hotel industry. The doctor of natural sciences was most recently CEO of the Zurzach Care Group, which he transformed into a holistic care organization, according to the announcement. Previously, he headed the Balgrist University Clinic and the St.Raphael Clinic in Küsnacht.

Altmann says he is looking forward to mastering the upcoming challenges together with the team. “Europe’s leading wellbeing & medical health resort stands on solid foundations.” With Altmann, the future management of the group is complete. CFO and Altmann’s deputy is Lukas Kreienbühl. Astrid Kaiser heads the People & Culture department. The General Manager of the Grand Hotel is Milos Colovic.

The Grand Resort Bad Ragaz includes the two Grand Hotels Quellenhof and Hof Ragaz, seven restaurants and a casino. There is also a medical center and a rehabilitation clinic, a thermal bath and two golf courses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

